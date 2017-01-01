Sonríe, ¡hay nuevo tráiler de Star Wars Episodio VII!

Wаnпa fіnd a сute sех рaгtnег?
En el marco de la Star Wars Celebration, evento que junta a fanáticos con los productores de la icónica serie de ciencia ficción, el director JJ Abrhams mostró el segundo tráiler de Star Wars: Episodio VII – The Force Awakens. ¡Disfrútalo!
Escrito por: Allan Vélez
Fuente: parentesis.com
