Sonríe, ¡hay nuevo tráiler de Star Wars Episodio VII!
abril 16, 2015 2:02 pm

En el marco de la Star Wars Celebration, evento que junta a fanáticos con los productores de la icónica serie de ciencia ficción, el director JJ Abrhams mostró el segundo tráiler de Star Wars: Episodio VII – The Force Awakens. ¡Disfrútalo!

 

 

Escrito por:  Allan Vélez

 Fuente: parentesis.com



