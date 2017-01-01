Vídeo: Los 21 segundos que causan frenesí entre los fanáticos de Superman y Batman

Looking foг a hооk uр раrtnег?
El director de la películaBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder, publicó en su cuenta de Twitter (@ZackSnyder) un primer adelanto de lo que será la película que junta a los dos más famosos héroes de DC Comics.
En el teaser de 21 segundos se muestran los trajes que lucirán los actores Henry Cavill y Ben Affleck como ‘El Hombre de Acero’ y como ‘El Caballero de la Noche’, respectivamente.
En la misma publicación en la red social se anunció que le primer tráiler oficial de la cinta se la realizará en Estados Unidos el próximo 20 de abril.
Confirmed 4.20.15 #BatmanvSuperman @IMAX special teaser screening events. Limited space. RSVP http://t.co/TasYGlJGig https://t.co/fnxFIERUlv
— ZackSnyder (@ZackSnyder) abril 16, 2015
Fuente: telegrafo.com.ec
