Se desploman acciones de Twitter por el flojo crecimiento de ingresos

Las acciones de la firma caían un 11%, a 16,65 dólares, en las operaciones previas a la apertura de los mercados
Twitter Inc reportó el jueves su crecimiento trimestral de ingresos más lento desde que salió a bolsa, mientras la compañía sigue enfrentando la intensa competencia de Snapchat de Snap Inc y de Instagram de Facebook Inc.
Twitter aseguró que su base de usuarios se incrementó en un 4%, hasta un promedio mensual de 319 millones de usuarios activos. Según la firma de análisis de mercados FactSet StreetAccount, los expertos esperaban 319,6 millones de usuarios activos mensuales.
Los ingresos se elevaron apenas un 1%, a 717,2 millones de dólares, bajo la estimación promedio de analistas de $740,1 millones, de acuerdo a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. No obstante, las utilidades ajustadas de la compañía superaron las estimaciones, que habían sido muy recortadas.
“Aunque el crecimiento de los ingresos sigue rezagado del alza de la audiencia, aplicamos el mismo enfoque centrado”, dijo el presidente ejecutivo, Jack Dorsey, en un comunicado.
“Tomará tiempo, pero nos movemos rápido para mostrar resultados”.
El crecimiento de usuarios de Twitter se benefició del frenesí en las redes sociales por la elección presidencial en Estados Unidos, así como del alza de seguidores del mandatario, Donald Trump, que usa habitualmente la red para hacer públicos sus puntos de vista.
Las pérdidas netas de Twitter se ampliaron hasta los $167,1 millones, o 23 centavos por acción, en el cuarto trimestre concluido el 31 de diciembre, frente a los $90,24 millones, o 13 centavos por acción, de un año antes.
Excluyendo ítems, la empresa ganó 16 centavos por acción en el último trimestre de 2016, superando la estimación promedio de 12 centavos por título.
Por Confirmado: Ismeidy Pico
