Scarlett Johansson reaparece en gala tras separación
febrero 10, 2017 12:52 pm

 

Scarlett Johansson hizo una rara aparición pública desde la noticia de su separación de su esposo, Romain Dauriac.

 

 

 

Johansson y la diseñadora de modas Donatella Versace fueron honradas por amfAR el miércoles en Nueva York en su gala anual previa a la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York.

 

 

 

La organización para la investigación del sida reconoció a ambas mujeres por su continuo apoyo a la lucha contra esta enfermedad mortal.

 

 

 

Johansson posó para fotógrafos pero pasó de largo frente a los reporteros de televisión mientras se apresuraba a entrar. Sí habló brevemente con The Associated Press sobre su premio.

 

 

 

“Estoy profundamente conmovida, realmente conmovida de estar aquí”, dijo Johansson.

 

 

 

La actriz también expresó su alegría al enterarse de que iba a ser honrada por la organización.

 

 

 

“Cuando lo oí, pensé que, tú sabes, todo lo que pueda hacer para despertar conciencia sobre amfAR. Es una organización maravillosa y una causa tan importante, con 37 millones de personas todavía viviendo y luchando hoy con el VIH/sida. Es importante que recordemos eso y que nunca lo olvidemos”, dijo Johansson.

 

 

 

El mes pasado se anunció que Johansson y Dauriac se separaron. La pareja, que estuvo casada dos años y tienen una hija de 2 años, no había sido vista en público desde el pasado otoño.

 

 

 

También asistieron a la gala Paris Hilton, Adriana Lima, Kenneth Cole, Zac Posen, Iman, Heidi Klum y Jeremy Piven. Ellie Goulding cantó.

 

 

 

Desde 1985, amfAR ha invertido 450 millones de dólares en la investigación del sida, la prevención del VIH y programas de tratamiento, y ha otorgado más de 3.300 dádivas a equipos de investigación alrededor del mundo.

 

 

 

AP

Oriana Campos



