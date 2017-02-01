Scarlett Johansson reaparece en gala tras separación

Lookiпg fог а пice gіrl fоr sех?
Scarlett Johansson hizo una rara aparición pública desde la noticia de su separación de su esposo, Romain Dauriac.
Johansson y la diseñadora de modas Donatella Versace fueron honradas por amfAR el miércoles en Nueva York en su gala anual previa a la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York.
La organización para la investigación del sida reconoció a ambas mujeres por su continuo apoyo a la lucha contra esta enfermedad mortal.
Johansson posó para fotógrafos pero pasó de largo frente a los reporteros de televisión mientras se apresuraba a entrar. Sí habló brevemente con The Associated Press sobre su premio.
“Estoy profundamente conmovida, realmente conmovida de estar aquí”, dijo Johansson.
La actriz también expresó su alegría al enterarse de que iba a ser honrada por la organización.
“Cuando lo oí, pensé que, tú sabes, todo lo que pueda hacer para despertar conciencia sobre amfAR. Es una organización maravillosa y una causa tan importante, con 37 millones de personas todavía viviendo y luchando hoy con el VIH/sida. Es importante que recordemos eso y que nunca lo olvidemos”, dijo Johansson.
El mes pasado se anunció que Johansson y Dauriac se separaron. La pareja, que estuvo casada dos años y tienen una hija de 2 años, no había sido vista en público desde el pasado otoño.
También asistieron a la gala Paris Hilton, Adriana Lima, Kenneth Cole, Zac Posen, Iman, Heidi Klum y Jeremy Piven. Ellie Goulding cantó.
Desde 1985, amfAR ha invertido 450 millones de dólares en la investigación del sida, la prevención del VIH y programas de tratamiento, y ha otorgado más de 3.300 dádivas a equipos de investigación alrededor del mundo.
AP
Por Confirmado: Oriana Campos
