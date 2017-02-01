Por esta razón Justin Bieber volvió a Instagram
febrero 10, 2017 12:08 pm

Justin Bieber enloqueció a sus fans luego de volver a abrir su cuenta de Instagram, sin embargo la reapertura de su red social no fue más que un acto publicitario.

 

 

 

 

El intérprete subió un vídeo en el que colaboró con T-Mobile para una campaña publicitaria que le costo 2 millones de dólares a la empresa, para que Bieber apareciera en el por un minuto, ganando así más que la estrella de los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra, Rob Gronkowski que ganó 250mil dólares por el anuncio.

 

 

 

 

El famoso interprete de Sorry, había abandonado Instagram después de recibir críticas de sus seguidores y los de Selena Gómez mientras  mantuvo su  relación con la modelo Sofia Richie.

 

 

 

Venevisión

Por Confirmado: Oriana Campos



