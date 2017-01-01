Los monstruos de Hotel Transilvania vuelven con una “tenebrosa” aventura (Trailer)

Seaгсhіпg for a сute milf апd gеt laіd?
Sony Pictures sacó a la luz el tráiler de la secuela “Hotel Transylvania 2”, película dirigida por Genndy Tartakovsky que se estrenará el 23 de octubre de 2015.
En esta segunda parte, el hotel regentado por Drácula recibirá la inesperada visita de su padre, Vlad, un vampiro pasado de moda, que tardará en amoldarse a la vida allí.
Adam Sandler vuelve a poner voz a Drácula, Selena Gomez a Mavis, David Spade a Griffin y Mel Brooks a Vlad, el padre del conde.
Mavis, Jonathan y el resto de criaturas monstruosas regresan a la gran pantalla con una nueva aventura.
Ahora que tuve la oportunidad de verla, me parece que es una película realmente encantadora, sus personajes son muy adorables y a pesar de ser monstruos muestran su lado humano y tierno, a propósito, si quieren revivir la historia les comparto el link con los horarios http://www.hbomax.tv/sinopsis.aspx?prog=TTL600927 además de ser para chicos y grandes donde hay muchas risas, nos deja una gran lección, aceptar a quienes nos rodean tal y como son.