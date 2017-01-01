Hоw about а сute milf and gеt lаіd?
Durante un encuentro con las bases del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela, el dirigente y vicepresidente de la República, Aristóbulo Istúriz llamó a fortalecer la unidad y la conciencia “revolucionaria” en un momento en el que la oposición se consolida como mayoría en la Asamblea Nacional.
“Por eso la unidad es importante porque nuestro va a estar provocado permanentemente, por eso la organización es importante, por eso la disciplina es importante, hoy más que nunca requerimos de con ciencia, de unidad, de disciplina”, destacó.
La militancia del partido socialista se reúne en la plaza Bolívar de Caracas en apoyo al Decreto de Emergencia Económica, dictado por el presidente de la República, Nicolás Maduro, para proteger los derechos sociales de los venezolanos ante la baja del precio del petróleo.
Fuente: AVN
