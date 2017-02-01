Hоw abоut а nice girl fоr sex?
Un equipo de científicos del Instituto Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología de Ulsan (UNIST) en Corea del Sur está desarrollando una batería ecológica que utiliza agua de mar para producir y almacenar electricidad.
Este componente, por un lado, tiene la capacidad de generar electricidad utilizando sodio. Funciona sin cargas auxiliares ni fuentes de alimentación externas, y lo único que necesita es agua y sal. Gracias a estas características, resulta especialmente interesante como sistema de almacenamiento de energía para los hogares y las industrias, o como generador de emergencia para plantas de energía nuclear o buques de gran tamaño.
Para producir la energía, esta batería ecológica utiliza sodio, que es el sexto elemento más abundante en la Tierra, lo que hace que esta tecnología sea una alternativa más económica y respetuosa con el medio ambiente que las baterías de litio. Además, el empleo de agua de mar también permite reducir sustancialmente de los riesgos de incendio, debido a que mantiene el fluido térmico en buenas condiciones.
En lo que a almacenamiento de energía se refiere, la batería de iones de sodio es funciona de una manera muy similar a la de litio. El nuevo componente extrae el agua de mar cuando está cargado de electricidad y la almacena en el cátodo. Cuando se produce la descarga electroquímica, el sodio se libera desde el ánodo y reacciona con el agua y el oxígeno procedente del agua de mar del cátodo para formar formar hidróxido de sodio. Este proceso proporciona una gran energía para alimentar un vehículo eléctrico, por ejemplo.
El equipo continúa trabajando en la optimización de su batería de agua de mar, que de momento tiene una potencia eléctrica de salida bastante baja. Los investigadores planean construir células con diferentes formas y tamaños para mejorar la velocidad de carga de la batería. Para 2018 esperan construir en la central térmica de Ulsan una unidad de 10 Wh, que es lal cantidad promedio de energía que necesita una familia de cuatro personas durante un día.
computerhoy
Por Confirmado: María González
