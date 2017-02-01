Conozca por qué George Michael aún no ha sido sepultado
febrero 9, 2017 2:12 pm

El cuerpo de la estrella de la música George Michael aún no ha podido recibir cristiana sepultura, puesto que, las autoridades solicitaron un “examen toxicológico” para esclarecer las sospechas sobre su muerte.

 

 

 

Ya han pasado más de 40 días desde que la leyenda del pop falleciera el pasado 25 de diciembre a consecuencia de un paro cardíaco en su mansión de Oxfordshire, Londres a los 53 años de edad, y aún no ha sido enterrado porque el resultado “no concluyente” de la autopsias generó dudas en los funcionarios policiales. Por eso, ordenaron un examen toxicológico cuyos resultados no estarán antes de finales de febrero.

 

 

 

De acuerdo con varias publicaciones, la principal hipótesis sobre la muerte del intérprete de “Faith” es la de la sobredosis de drogas, pero los análisis más detallados tardan varias semanas en conocerse. Así, y aunque la policía no cree que la muerte se debiera a nada sospechoso, el cuerpo de Michael podría no recibir sepultura hasta fin de mes.

 

 

 

Estos nuevos exámenes generan incertidumbre, pero la policía británica continúa sosteniendo que se trata de un procedimiento normal y que necesitan estar completamente seguros de la causa de su muerte.

 

 

 

Hace dos semanas el primo del cantante confesó que sospechaba George que había muerto de una sobredosis. Según su versión el artista falleció después de haber “mezclado antidepresivos y otros fármacos, además de alcohol”.

 

 

 

La leyenda del pop George Michael falleció el pasado 25 de diciembre de un paro cardíaco en su mansión de Oxfordshire, Londres. Tenía 53 años.

 

 

 

Por Confirmado: Oriana Campos 



