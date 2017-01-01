Concierto de Major Lazer peligra por falta de visa para sus músicos (+VIDEO)

How abоut а giгl tо gеt laid?
Major Lazer, proyecto musical del afamado Dj y productor estadounidense Diplo, podría cancelar su visita a Venezuela debido a la tensión política entre Estados Unidos y Venezuela.
Así lo informó el propio Diplo en su cuenta de Twitter, respondiendo a una pregunta de un seguidor venezolano. El músico escribió que su presentación en Valencia, pautada para este 23 de marzo, pendía de un hilo “desde que no podemos tener visas”.
Aunque en la página web de Major Lazer la ciudad de Valencia dejó de aparecer en la lista de lugares que visitará con su tour Peace is the mission (Paz es la misión), la empresa productora que lo traería a Venezuela utilizó la red social para aclarar que el concierto no se ha cancelado aún.
