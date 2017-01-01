Concierto de Major Lazer peligra por falta de visa para sus músicos (+VIDEO)
marzo 11, 2015 1:51 pm

Major Lazer, proyecto musical del afamado Dj y productor estadounidense Diplo, podría cancelar su visita a Venezuela debido a la tensión política entre Estados Unidos y Venezuela.

 

 

 

Así lo informó el propio Diplo en su cuenta de Twitter, respondiendo a una pregunta de un seguidor venezolano. El músico escribió que su presentación en Valencia, pautada para este 23 de marzo, pendía de un hilo “desde que no podemos tener visas”.

 

 

 

Aunque en la página web de Major Lazer la ciudad de Valencia dejó de aparecer en la lista de lugares que visitará con su tour Peace is the mission (Paz es la misión), la empresa productora que lo traería a Venezuela utilizó la red social para aclarar que el concierto no se ha cancelado aún.

 

Lee más en El Universal



17 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

lomejor
Musas de lo cotidiano se exhibe en la Alianza Francesa de Chacaito
Disney quiere tomar el control de su parque temático en París
Angela Acosta nos traerá los detalles de Viña del Mar por HTV
Fher de Maná agradece a la comunidad latina por crecer y unirse contra Trump
Scarlett Johansson reaparece en gala tras separación
Julie Andrews vuelve a entretener a los niños
Edición 60º de los Grammy se realizará en Nueva York el próximo año
Confirmado
@superconfirmado
Google
Youtube
Facebook
Envíe sus comentarios,
informaciones, preguntas, dudas: recomendaciones.info@confirmado.com.ve
superconfirmado@gmail.com
Confirmado | RIF: J-29778546-9 |
Todos los derechos reservados © 2017
Si desea obtener información acerca de
cómo publicar con nosotros. Escríbanos.
publicidad@confirmado.com.ve
Teléfono: +58 (212) 977.2150
Site desarrollado por
Antialias Comunicación Interactiva C.A.
Antialias Comunincación Interactica C.A.