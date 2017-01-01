Asesinan a colector dentro del Big Low Center de Valencia
diciembre 27, 2015 9:21 am

 

Un presunto colector fue asesinado dentro del Big Low Center de Valencia, en el estado Carabobo.

 

 

Según informó el reportero gráfico del diario El Carabobeño, Andrews Abreu, el joven tenía 24 años ytrabajaba en la línea Belén de Puerto Cabello.

 

 

 



